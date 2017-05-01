Ascential PLC (ASCL) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) in a research report released on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 400 ($5.11) price objective on the stock.
Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.71) price target on shares of Ascential PLC in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on Ascential PLC in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 375 ($4.79) target price for the company. Deutsche Bank AG raised their target price on Ascential PLC from GBX 300 ($3.84) to GBX 330 ($4.22) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Numis Securities Ltd raised their target price on Ascential PLC from GBX 350 ($4.47) to GBX 375 ($4.79) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Ascential PLC in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 354.71 ($4.53).
Shares of Ascential PLC (LON:ASCL) opened at 349.7252 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 1.40 billion. Ascential PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 354.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 320.77 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 294.68.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a GBX 3.20 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Ascential PLC’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.08%.
In related news, insider Duncan Painter purchased 22,593 shares of Ascential PLC stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 305 ($3.90) per share, for a total transaction of £68,908.65 ($88,095.95).
Ascential PLC Company Profile
Ascential plc is an international business-to-business media company. The Company is focused on essential products that connect and inform business professionals. It operates through two segments: Exhibitions & Festivals, and Information Services. The Exhibitions & Festivals segment organizes large-scale exhibitions, congresses and festivals, where customers come together to form business relationships and transact.
