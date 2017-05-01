Asante Solutions Inc (PUMP) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 11th. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 54.98% from the company’s current price.

Asante Solutions (NASDAQ:PUMP) opened at 13.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $713.10 million. Asante Solutions has a 1-year low of $12.26 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.77.

In related news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 81,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $1,135,484.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Energy Capital Partners Ii, Ll sold 11,031,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $154,436,548.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,476,436 shares of company stock valued at $202,670,104 in the last quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Asante Solutions stock. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in Asante Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:PUMP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Asante Solutions Company Profile

Asante Solutions, Inc is a medical device company. The Company is a manufacturer of Asante Snap Insulin Pump System (Snap system), which is a pump featuring a modular design with pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable pump bodies, utilized in combination with a controller. The Snap system comprises four components: the Snap system controller, a disposable pump body, disposable pre-filled insulin cartridges and disposable infusion sets.

