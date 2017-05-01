Asanko Gold Inc (AKG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Scotiabank

Asanko Gold Inc (TSE:AKG) (NYSEMKT:AKG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at Scotiabank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. They presently have a C$5.75 target price on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Asanko Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Asanko Gold in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Asanko Gold from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Asanko Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.95.

Shares of Asanko Gold (TSE:AKG) opened at 3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $668.05 million. Asanko Gold has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $6.09.

Asanko Gold Company Profile

Asanko Gold Inc is a gold producer. The Company has operations in the Republic of Ghana. The Company’s segments include Canada and Ghana. The Company’s principal asset is the Asanko Gold Mine (AGM) located in Ghana, West Africa. The Company’s Project 5M will upgrade the plant’s throughput to five metric tons per annum and expand mining operations to integrate the Esaase deposit, including the construction of a 27-kilometer overland conveyor.

