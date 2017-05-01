Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Stake Boosted by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $1,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $123,672,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter valued at $75,419,000. Janus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 350.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,431,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 1,114,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,741,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,188,000 after buying an additional 711,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4,869.2% in the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 547,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 536,485 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. The stock had a trading volume of 779,413 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.26. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $57.82. The company has a market cap of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AJG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,961.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Walter D. Bay sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $356,664.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 19,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,072,856.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,464 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

