Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Shares Bought by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AJG. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,741,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,188,000 after buying an additional 711,975 shares during the last quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thomaspartners Inc. now owns 2,889,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,970,000 after buying an additional 158,316 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,440,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 38,871 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the third quarter valued at $123,672,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,877,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,502,000 after buying an additional 63,432 shares during the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.23% during trading on Monday, hitting $55.94. 849,504 shares of the company traded hands. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AJG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc upped their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In related news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 8,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $454,676.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,948. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,464. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

