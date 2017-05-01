Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Receives Hold Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their hold rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup Inc increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.88.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) traded up 0.278% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.965. The company had a trading volume of 441,804 shares. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.664 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.26.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The firm earned $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/arthur-j-gallagher-co-ajg-receives-hold-rating-from-royal-bank-of-canada.html.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.52%.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 20,033 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.95, for a total transaction of $1,140,879.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,799,961.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $168,562.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,567 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,464. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 377,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,224,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 19,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.6% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,440,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,157,000 after buying an additional 38,871 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 1.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 44,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 83.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arthur J Gallagher & Co

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J Gallagher & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.