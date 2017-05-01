Arthur J Gallagher & Co (AJG) Given News Impact Score of 0.43

News headlines about Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) have been trending positive on Monday, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research firm, a unit of Accern, scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arthur J Gallagher & Co earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an impact score of 92 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) opened at 55.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.14. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12-month low of $43.90 and a 12-month high of $57.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.38 and a 200 day moving average of $53.26.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post $3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.52%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.88.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $613,681.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,729,960.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Johnson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $168,562.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,221.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,567 shares of company stock worth $2,734,464. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co and its subsidiaries are engaged in providing insurance brokerage and consulting services, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. The Company operates through three segments: brokerage, risk management and corporate.

