Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Price

News stories about Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) have trended positive this week, according to Alpha One Sentiment. The research group, a division of Accern, ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Arrow Electronics earned a media sentiment score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 75 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. cut Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.60.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) opened at 70.50 on Monday. Arrow Electronics has a 1-year low of $58.09 and a 1-year high of $75.88. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.14.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 2.19%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics will post $7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Michael J. Long sold 190,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $13,769,001.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,118 shares in the company, valued at $29,513,772.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean J. Kerins sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $255,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,057,274.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 200,628 shares of company stock worth $14,496,116 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Positive Media Coverage Likely to Impact Arrow Electronics (ARW) Stock Price” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/arrow-electronics-arw-earns-daily-media-sentiment-rating-of-0-31-updated.html.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The Company has a portfolio of product offerings available from various electronic components and enterprise computing solutions suppliers.

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.