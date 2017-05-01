ArQule, Inc. (ARQL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) will be announcing its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd.
ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). ArQule had a negative return on equity of 55.62% and a negative net margin of 296.69%. The business had revenue of $1.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect ArQule to post $-0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0.40 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQL) opened at 0.99 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. ArQule, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.17. The stock’s market cap is $70.42 million.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ArQule from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.
About ArQule
ArQule, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the research and development of therapeutics to treat cancers and rare diseases. These drugs focuses on the biological pathways implicated in a range of cancers and certain non-oncology indications. Its clinical-stage pipeline consists of over four drug candidates, all of which are in targeted patient populations.
