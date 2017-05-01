ARP Americas LLC Has $236,000 Position in Exelon Co. (EXC)

ARP Americas LLC cut its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,560 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. ARP Americas LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Exelon by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,922,259 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,984,678,000 after buying an additional 298,425 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Exelon by 13.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,934,992 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $1,396,016,000 after buying an additional 5,128,151 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.6% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,088,215 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $335,836,000 after buying an additional 155,600 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,370,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,968,904 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $211,836,000 after buying an additional 551,480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) traded down 0.75% during trading on Monday, hitting $34.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,349,039 shares. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $37.70. The company has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.73.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The energy giant reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm earned $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post $2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.3275 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.50%.

EXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc cut their target price on Exelon from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays PLC reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.88.

In other news, SVP Duane M. Desparte sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $179,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,914 shares in the company, valued at $355,119.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation is a utility services holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Exelon Generation Company, LLC (Generation), is engaged in the energy generation business. The Company, through its subsidiaries, Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Pepco Holdings LLC (PHI), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL) and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE), is engaged in the energy delivery businesses.

