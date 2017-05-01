Armstrong World Industries Inc (AWI) Receives $43.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.83.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Instinet increased their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) traded up 0.75% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 832,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.81 and its 200 day moving average is $42.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.38. Armstrong World Industries has a 52-week low of $36.33 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $315.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.69 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries will post $2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AWI. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,743,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $1,560,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 47,003 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc (AWI) is a global producer of ceiling systems. The Company owns and operates the Building Products (Ceilings) segment. The Company designs, manufactures and sells ceiling systems (primarily mineral fiber, fiberglass wool and metal) around the world. Its products are used in commercial and institutional buildings.

