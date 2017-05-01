Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT Reduces Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 25,262 shares during the period. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 3.4% of Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 43,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 29,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 69.3% in the first quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 466,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after buying an additional 190,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 0.9% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 189,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded up 0.825% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.815. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,451,903 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.450 and a beta of 0.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on DAL. Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, April 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Vetr raised Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.43 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total transaction of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,323,115.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 43,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,221,697.94. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 172,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,762,282.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 273,165 shares of company stock worth $271,740 and have sold 99,417 shares worth $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world.

