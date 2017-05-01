Armstrong Flooring Inc (AFI) Price Target Increased to $49.00 by Analysts at Instinet

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE:AFI) had its price target upped by analysts at Instinet from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Monday, April 17th, StockTargetPrices.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Instinet’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 155.34% from the company’s previous close.

AFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armstrong Flooring from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong Flooring in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Armstrong Flooring from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

Shares of Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) opened at 19.19 on Monday. Armstrong Flooring has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The company has a market capitalization of $535.96 million and a P/E ratio of 58.15.

Armstrong Flooring (NYSE:AFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Armstrong Flooring had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Armstrong Flooring will post $0.69 EPS for the current year.

About Armstrong Flooring

Armstrong Flooring, Inc produces flooring products for use primarily in the construction and renovation of residential, commercial and institutional buildings. The Company designs, manufactures, sources and sells resilient and wood flooring products in North America and the Pacific Rim. It operates through two segments: Resilient Flooring and Wood Flooring.

