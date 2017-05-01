ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) traded up 1.41% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $24.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,813 shares. The stock’s market capitalization is $896.41 million. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.31. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 12-month low of $18.63 and a 12-month high of $24.62.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -147.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.63.

In related news, CEO Scott Ulm acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.13 per share, with a total value of $110,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,623 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,966.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Gruber acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,932 shares in the company, valued at $237,333.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in and manages a leveraged portfolio of mortgage-backed securities (MBS) and mortgage loans. The Company invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States Government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation, or a government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (collectively, Agency Securities).

