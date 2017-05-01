Arlington Asset Investment Corp (AI) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $16.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.89% from the stock’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is a principal investment firm that currently invests primarily in mortgage-related and other assets. “
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AI. FBR & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Maxim Group lowered their price target on shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp from $19.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arlington Asset Investment Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.
Shares of Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,383 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $346.27 million. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average of $14.93. Arlington Asset Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $11.99 and a 12-month high of $17.13.
Arlington Asset Investment Corp (NYSE:AI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The business earned $20.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 million. Arlington Asset Investment Corp had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Equities research analysts predict that Arlington Asset Investment Corp will post $2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.17%. Arlington Asset Investment Corp’s payout ratio is presently -138.89%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 21,334 shares during the last quarter. Numeric Investors LLC acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth $3,992,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the last quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp during the third quarter worth $2,188,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Arlington Asset Investment Corp by 21.4% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.
About Arlington Asset Investment Corp
Arlington Asset Investment Corp. is an investment company. The Company focuses on acquiring and holding a levered portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS), consisting of agency MBS and private-label MBS. Agency MBS include residential mortgage pass-through certificates for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a United States Government agency or government-sponsored enterprise (GSE), such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac).
