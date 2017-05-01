Arista Networks Inc (ANET) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are covering the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.91.

ANET has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $263,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anshul Sadana sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,730,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,458,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,233,600 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in Arista Networks by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 1.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,569 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Arista Networks by 16.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Arista Networks by 6.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) traded up 1.37% on Monday, hitting $141.56. 422,133 shares of the stock traded hands. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $141.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $132.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.33. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.22. Arista Networks had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The firm earned $328 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks will post $3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a supplier of cloud networking solutions that use software innovations to address the needs of Internet companies, cloud service providers and data centers for enterprise support. It develops, markets and sells cloud networking solutions, which consist of its Gigabit Ethernet switches and related software.

