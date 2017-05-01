Argus Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Argus in a report released on Monday. They currently have a $1,050.00 price objective on the e-commerce giant’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $935.00. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s current price.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on AMZN. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $875.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $900.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Maxim Group set a $940.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,003.87.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) traded up 1.57% on Monday, reaching $939.47. 1,185,035 shares of the company traded hands. Amazon.com has a 12 month low of $654.00 and a 12 month high of $949.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $820.12. The company has a market capitalization of $449.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.92 and a beta of 1.40. Amazon.com also saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 32,866 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 229% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,985 call options.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.45. Amazon.com had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $35.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post $7.28 EPS for the current year.
In related news, Director Tom A. Alberg sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $501,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,146,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Zapolsky sold 503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.00, for a total value of $427,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,144,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth about $8,890,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 5.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 34.5% in the third quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Management boosted its position in Amazon.com by 6.9% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Management now owns 802 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc offers a range of products and services through its Websites. The Company operates through three segments: North America, International and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment consists of retail sales of consumer products (including from sellers) and subscriptions through North America-focused Websites, such as www.amazon.com, www.amazon.ca and www.amazon.com.mx.
