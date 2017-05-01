Argan, Inc. (AGX) CFO Sells $564,931.50 in Stock

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) CFO David Hibbert Watson sold 8,650 shares of Argan stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $564,931.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at $254,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) traded up 1.87% during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.10. 206,204 shares of the stock were exchanged. Argan, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.70 and a 52-week high of $76.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.98 and its 200 day moving average is $66.46.

Argan (NYSE:AGX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 10th. The construction company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $206.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.83 million. Argan had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 23.01%. The business’s revenue was up 77.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Argan, Inc. will post $3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Argan by 1.6% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 3.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Bogle Investment Management L P DE increased its stake in shares of Argan by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bogle Investment Management L P DE now owns 157,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,104,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Argan by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 35,227 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Argan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 20,897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Argan Company Profile

Argan, Inc is a holding company. The Company conducts operations through its subsidiaries, Gemma Power Systems, LLC and affiliates (GPS), Atlantic Projects Company Limited (APC), Southern Maryland Cable, Inc (SMC) and The Roberts Company (Roberts). Through GPS and APC, the Company’s power industry services segment provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, operations management, maintenance, development, technical and consulting services to the power generation and renewable energy markets.

