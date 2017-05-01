Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $261 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $247.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ares Capital to post $1.60 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.71 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) opened at 17.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.68. Ares Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $17.87.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/ares-capital-co-arcc-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays PLC set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, National Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.72.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company. The Company operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. It invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Capital Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Capital Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.