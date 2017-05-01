Ardagh Group SA’s (ARD) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays PLC

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays PLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.66% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ARD. Goldman Sachs Group Inc started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank AG started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Ardagh Group SA in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.93.

Ardagh Group SA (NYSE:ARD) traded down 0.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.43. The stock had a trading volume of 79,898 shares. The company’s market cap is $4.52 billion. Ardagh Group SA has a 52-week low of $20.72 and a 52-week high of $23.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.57.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 15th.

About Ardagh Group SA

Ardagh Group SA, formerly Ardagh Finance Holdings SA, is a Luxembourg-based company engaged in the packing industry. The Company focuses on the design and manufacture of rigid packaging solutions mainly for food and beverage markets. Its activities are divided into two business segments: Metal packing, which supplies aluminum and steel beverage cans, two-piece aluminum, two-piece tinplate and three-piece tinplate food and specialty cans, as well as a range of can ends, among others, and Glass packing, which delivers glass containers, bottles and jars, among others.

