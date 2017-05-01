Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (ARCO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) will be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Arcos Dorados Holding (NYSE:ARCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. The firm earned $807.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.30 million. Arcos Dorados Holding had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 2.19%. Arcos Dorados Holding’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcos Dorados Holding to post $0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.31 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) opened at 8.20 on Monday. Arcos Dorados Holding Inc has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcos Dorados Holding from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America Corp raised shares of Arcos Dorados Holding from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/arcos-dorados-holding-inc-arco-to-release-earnings-on-wednesday.html.

Arcos Dorados Holding Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc is a McDonald’s franchisee. The Company operates or franchises over 2,140 McDonald’s-branded restaurants. It divides its operations into four geographical divisions: Brazil; the Caribbean division, consisting of Aruba, Colombia, Curacao, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, the United States Virgin Islands of Saint Croix and Saint Thomas, and Venezuela; the North Latin America division (NOLAD), consisting of Costa Rica, Mexico and Panama, and the South Latin America division (SLAD), consisting of Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Peru and Uruguay.

Receive News & Ratings for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcos Dorados Holding Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.