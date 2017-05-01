Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) Shares Bought by Americafirst Capital Management LLC

Americafirst Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 704.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,244 shares during the period. Archer Daniels Midland Company comprises about 2.6% of Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Americafirst Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company were worth $2,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company by 51.5% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company during the third quarter worth about $872,000. Seminole Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company during the third quarter worth about $11,782,000. Conning Inc. increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company by 3.5% in the third quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 577,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,340,000 after buying an additional 19,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services Inc increased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 137,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares in the last quarter. 73.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) opened at 45.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $44.68. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 52-week low of $37.00 and a 52-week high of $47.88.

Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland Company had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post $2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Vetr raised shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.73 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group AG restated a “hold” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company in a research report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland Company from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Archer Daniels Midland Company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.27.

In related news, insider Joseph D. Taets sold 13,319 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $626,259.38. Following the sale, the insider now owns 163,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,707,001.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

