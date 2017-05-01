ARC Document Solutions Inc (ARC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. ARC Document Solutions has set its FY17 guidance at $0.24-0.29 EPS.

ARC Document Solutions (NYSE:ARC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The business earned $98.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. ARC Document Solutions had a positive return on equity of 7.55% and a negative net margin of 11.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, analysts expect ARC Document Solutions to post $0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.33 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ARC Document Solutions Inc (NYSE:ARC) opened at 3.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.26. ARC Document Solutions Inc has a one year low of $3.06 and a one year high of $5.55. The firm’s market cap is $169.32 million.

ARC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of ARC Document Solutions in a research report on Saturday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ARC Document Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

About ARC Document Solutions

ARC Document Solutions, Inc (ARC) is a document solutions provider for the architectural, engineering and construction (AEC) industry. The Company also provides document solutions to businesses of various types. ARC’s offerings include managed print services (MPS), offsite services, archive and information management (AIM), specialized color printing, Web-based document management applications, digital shipping/managed file transfer, and equipment and supplies sales.

