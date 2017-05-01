Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) will post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) opened at 3.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. Arbutus Biopharma Corp has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $4.96. The company’s market capitalization is $187.08 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABUS shares. Chardan Capital upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Bloom Burton upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arbutus Biopharma Corp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $9.00) on shares of Arbutus Biopharma Corp in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Arbutus Biopharma Corp (ABUS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/arbutus-biopharma-corp-abus-scheduled-to-post-earnings-on-tuesday.html.

About Arbutus Biopharma Corp

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, formerly Tekmira Pharmaceuticals Corporation, is a therapeutic solutions company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic hepatitis B infection (HBV), a disease of the liver caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.