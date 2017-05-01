Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Price

Media coverage about Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) has been trending somewhat positive on Monday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. The research firm, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Aratana Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.24 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 92 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Alpha One Sentiment’s rankings:

PETX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $11.00 target price on Aratana Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aratana Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aratana Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Aratana Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aratana Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) traded up 0.32% on Monday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 173,788 shares. The company’s market capitalization is $232.39 million. Aratana Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $10.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.08.

Aratana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PETX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.80 million. Aratana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.87% and a negative net margin of 60.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 363.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aratana Therapeutics will post ($1.29) EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aratana Therapeutics news, insider Peter Steven St sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 582,693 shares in the company, valued at $3,228,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Somewhat Positive News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Aratana Therapeutics (PETX) Share Price” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aratana-therapeutics-petx-receives-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-24-updated.html.

Aratana Therapeutics Company Profile

Aratana Therapeutics, Inc is a pet therapeutics company focused on licensing, developing and commercializing of biopharmaceutical products for companion animals. The Company’s portfolio includes therapeutic candidates in development consisting of small molecule pharmaceuticals and large molecule biologics that target medical conditions in pets.

Receive News & Ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aratana Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.