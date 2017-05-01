Aramark (ARMK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday. They currently have $41.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ARAMARK Holdings Corporation offers food services, facilities management, uniform and career apparel to health care institutions, universities, school districts, stadiums and businesses. It operates primarily in three segments: Food and Support Services North America, Food and Support Services International and Uniform and Career Apparel segment. The company’s FSS North America and FSS International segment provides food, refreshment, specialized dietary and support services, including facility maintenance and housekeeping. Uniform segment provides rental, sale, cleaning, maintenance and delivery of personalized uniform and career apparel and other textile items. It operates primarily in North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Chile and Ireland. ARAMARK Holdings Corporation is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ARMK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised shares of Aramark from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Aramark in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank AG initiated coverage on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC lowered shares of Aramark from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) opened at 36.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.48. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.38 and a 1-year high of $38.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average is $35.79.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aramark will post $1.91 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This article was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aramark-armk-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research.html.

In other Aramark news, EVP Stephen R. Reynolds sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $501,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,699.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 118,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total transaction of $4,214,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,622 shares in the company, valued at $9,095,097.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Israel Discount Bank of New York GFN bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark is a global provider of food, facilities and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, and sports, leisure and corrections clients. The Company operates through three segments: Food and Support Services North America (FSS North America), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform).

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aramark (ARMK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.