Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.09

Press coverage about Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) has trended somewhat negative on Monday, Alpha One Sentiment Analysis reports. Alpha One, a subsidiary of Accern, identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals earned a coverage optimism score of -0.09 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) opened at 14.68 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. The firm’s market cap is $343.85 million. Aquinox Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AQXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aquinox Pharmaceuticals will post ($2.22) EPS for the current fiscal year.

AQXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Aquinox Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.17.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Aquinox Pharmaceuticals (AQXP) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of -0.09” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/aquinox-pharmaceuticals-aqxp-receiving-somewhat-critical-news-coverage-report-finds-updated.html.

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aquinox Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company discovering and developing targeted therapeutics in disease areas of inflammation and immuno-oncology. The Company’s primary focus is anti-inflammatory product candidates targeting the Src Homology 2 (SH2)-containing inositol-5-phosphatase 1 (SHIP1) enzyme, which is a regulator of a cellular signaling pathway in immune cells, known as the phosphatidylinositol-4,5-bisphosphate 3-kinase (PI3K) pathway.

Receive News & Ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquinox Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.