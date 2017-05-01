Aqua Metals Inc (AQMS) Major Shareholder Sells $36,256.00 in Stock

Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) major shareholder Interstate Batteries, Inc. sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $36,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Interstate Batteries, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 25th, Interstate Batteries, Inc. sold 33,800 shares of Aqua Metals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $561,756.00.

Shares of Aqua Metals Inc (NASDAQ:AQMS) traded up 0.24% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,532 shares. Aqua Metals Inc has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $22.75. The stock’s market cap is $319.83 million. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aqua Metals Inc will post ($0.35) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AQMS. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 7,945 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 2,361.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aqua Metals by 38.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Aqua Metals during the first quarter worth $285,000. 20.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AQMS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Securities started coverage on Aqua Metals in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. increased their target price on Aqua Metals from $16.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Aqua Metals Company Profile

Aqua Metals, Inc is engaged in the business of recycling lead through a process that the Company developed and named AquaRefining. AquaRefining process will provide for the recycling of lead acid batteries (LABs) and the production of lead. AquaRefining is a water-based ambient temperature process. The modular nature of AquaRefining makes it possible to start LAB recycling at a smaller scale than is possible with smelters.

