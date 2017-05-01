Aqua America Inc (WTR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. Aqua America has set its FY17 guidance at $1.37-1.39 EPS.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The company earned $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.27 million. Aqua America had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Aqua America’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect Aqua America to post $1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1.45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) opened at 33.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. Aqua America Inc has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.83. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WTR shares. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Aqua America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Barclays PLC upgraded shares of Aqua America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Aqua America in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aqua America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Aqua America Company Profile

Aqua America, Inc is a holding company. The Company is engaged in providing water or wastewater services concentrated in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana and Virginia. The Company is the holding company for its primary subsidiary, Aqua Pennsylvania, Inc Its market-based activities are conducted through Aqua Resources, Inc (Aqua Resources) and Aqua Infrastructure, LLC (Aqua Infrastructure).

