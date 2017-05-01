National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NOV) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 98.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,411 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 9,113 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National-Oilwell Varco were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NOV. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.4% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,950 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,725 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in National-Oilwell Varco by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 8,647 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 6,503 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 6,559 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE:NOV) traded down 0.03% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.97. 2,803,638 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.03 and its 200-day moving average is $37.67. The stock’s market capitalization is $13.15 billion. National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.79 and a 12-month high of $43.63.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. National-Oilwell Varco’s revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that National-Oilwell Varco, Inc. will post ($0.40) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. National-Oilwell Varco’s dividend payout ratio is -3.12%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOV shares. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Vetr lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.60 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group AG upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.40.

In other news, VP Scott K. Duff sold 4,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.79, for a total value of $195,180.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,685.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph W. Rovig sold 49,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $2,066,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,774.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 91,979 shares of company stock worth $3,751,823. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc is an oilfield equipment manufacturer and technology provider. The Company operates through four segments: Rig Systems, Rig Aftermarket, Wellbore Technologies and Completion & Production Solutions. The Rig Systems segment makes and supports the capital equipment and integrated systems needed to drill oil and gas wells on land and offshore.

