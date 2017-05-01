AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 25,754 M/I Homes Inc (MHO)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,509,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in M/I Homes by 174.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 263,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after buying an additional 167,600 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management AG increased its stake in M/I Homes by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management AG now owns 158,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management acquired a new stake in M/I Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000.

M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) traded down 1.70% during trading on Friday, reaching $27.16. 537,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.20. M/I Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $28.42.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. The firm earned $407 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.76 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 3.35%. M/I Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that M/I Homes Inc will post $2.60 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. FBN Securities downgraded shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. TheStreet raised shares of M/I Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of M/I Homes in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 4,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $104,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,642.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert H. Schottenstein sold 23,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $543,293.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About M/I Homes

M/I Homes, Inc is a builder of single-family homes. The Company consists of two operations: homebuilding and financial services. It operates through Midwest homebuilding, Southern homebuilding, Mid-Atlantic homebuilding and financial services operations segments. The Company and its subsidiaries are engaged primarily in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in 15 markets: Columbus and Cincinnati, Ohio; Indianapolis, Indiana; Chicago, Illinois; Minneapolis/St.

