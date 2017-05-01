Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (CFFN) Position Raised by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,472 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,930 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Cantab Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cantab Capital Partners LLP now owns 44,485 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the period. 75.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) traded down 1.22% during trading on Friday, reaching $14.63. 708,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business earned $54.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

In other news, insider Kent G. Townsend sold 103,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $1,573,668.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,275,803.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel L. Lehman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $228,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is the savings and loan holding company. The Company provides a range of retail banking services, through its subsidiary, Capitol Federal Savings Bank (the Bank), a federal savings bank that serves primarily the metropolitan areas of Topeka, Wichita, Lawrence, Manhattan, Emporia and Salina, Kansas and portions of the metropolitan area of greater Kansas City.

