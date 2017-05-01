Apptio Inc (APTI) Shares Bought by Hillman Co.

Hillman Co. boosted its position in Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,722 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Apptio comprises about 0.7% of Hillman Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Hillman Co. owned 0.53% of Apptio worth $2,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apptio during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Janus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 740,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 141,373 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apptio by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after buying an additional 88,000 shares during the period.

Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) opened at 12.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.08 and its 200 day moving average is $16.00. Apptio Inc has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The stock’s market capitalization is $497.84 million.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. The firm earned $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Apptio’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Apptio Inc will post ($0.43) EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APTI shares. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apptio from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays PLC reduced their target price on shares of Apptio to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Apptio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Apptio

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

