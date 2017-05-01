Apptio Inc (APTI) Lifted to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ:APTI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $16.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays PLC restated an equal weight rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Apptio in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Apptio in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apptio from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apptio currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) traded down 0.61% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.97. 31,519 shares of the stock were exchanged. Apptio has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $24.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.00. The company’s market cap is $497.84 million.

Apptio (NASDAQ:APTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.11. The company earned $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.84) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apptio will post ($0.43) earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTI. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Apptio by 322.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the first quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Hillman Co. boosted its position in Apptio by 17.6% in the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 201,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 30,183 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apptio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $292,000.

Apptio Company Profile

Apptio, Inc is a provider of technology business management (TBM) solutions. The Company’s cloud-based platform and software as a service (SaaS) applications enable information technology (IT) leaders to analyze, optimize and plan technology investments, and benchmark the financial and operational performance against peers.

