Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA

Emerald Advisers Inc. PA cut its position in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 170,008 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers Inc. PA owned 1.51% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $15,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,293,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $264,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 17.3% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 423,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 62,503 shares during the period. HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at about $2,696,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,081,000. 72.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) traded up 1.70% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.23. 2,814,352 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.55. Applied Optoelectronics Inc has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.69.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. Applied Optoelectronics had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 5.87%. The business earned $84.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics Inc will post $3.90 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Applied Optoelectronics Inc (AAOI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers Inc. PA” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/applied-optoelectronics-inc-aaoi-shares-sold-by-emerald-advisers-inc-pa.html.

AAOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen and Company raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In other news, Director Richard B. Black sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $44,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,890,751.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.19% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc is a vertically integrated provider of fiber-optic networking products, primarily for networking end markets, such as Internet data center, cable television (CATV), fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) and telecommunications (telecom). The Company designs and manufactures a range of optical communications products at varying levels of integration, from components, subassemblies and modules to turnkey equipment.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.