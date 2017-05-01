Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (AGTC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies Corp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.10. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied Genetic Technologies Corp will report full year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.38) to $1.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to $0.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Applied Genetic Technologies Corp.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The company earned $10.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

AGTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $15.00 price target on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,115,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after buying an additional 24,864 shares during the last quarter. Interwest Venture Management Co. purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,579,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies Corp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 300,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 5,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:AGTC) traded down 0.81% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.10. 13,170 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33. Applied Genetic Technologies Corp has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $19.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.69.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corp Company Profile

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company develops gene therapy products designed to manage the lives of patients with severe diseases in ophthalmology. As of March 31, 2016, its product candidates included treatments for X-linked retinoschisis (XLRS), over two forms of achromatopsia (ACHM) and X-linked retinitis pigmentosa (XLRP).

