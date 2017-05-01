New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 272,466 Shares of Apple Inc. (AAPL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,712,208 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 272,466 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 2.9% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of Apple worth $1,124,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 35.1% in the third quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 701.3% in the third quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 80.5% in the third quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.65 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $145.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $753.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Macquarie set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “top pick” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.11.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.40, for a total value of $4,976,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 8,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $1,097,002.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

