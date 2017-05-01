Apple Inc. (AAPL) Price Target Raised to $157.00

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, April 17th. They currently have an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Cowen and Company reissued a neutral rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a buy rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 143.65 on Monday. Apple has a 12 month low of $89.47 and a 12 month high of $145.46. The stock has a market cap of $753.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.67.

In other Apple news, SVP D Bruce Sewell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.43, for a total transaction of $9,632,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 8,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $1,097,002.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 0.8% in the first quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 7,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 4,912 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its position in Apple by 1.0% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 3,184 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

