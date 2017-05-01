Apple Inc. (AAPL) Earns Buy Rating from Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc in a research note issued on Wednesday, April 12th. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.42% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, April 7th. Citigroup Inc reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.17 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.11.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) opened at 145.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average is $125.67. The stock has a market cap of $762.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple has a 52 week low of $89.47 and a 52 week high of $145.46.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/apple-inc-aapl-earns-buy-rating-from-goldman-sachs-group-inc-updated.html.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 8,571 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total value of $1,097,002.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Luca Maestri sold 6,308 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.83, for a total transaction of $894,663.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,976.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,952 shares of company stock worth $50,943,691 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,625,709,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 966.6% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 9,457,769 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,096,072,000 after buying an additional 8,571,027 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,739,579 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,450,260,000 after buying an additional 4,301,005 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $365,191,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 27,839,755 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,999,459,000 after buying an additional 2,346,416 shares during the last quarter. 58.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apple

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.