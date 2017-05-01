Apollo Investment Corp. (AINV) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.31

News articles about Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) have been trending positive this week, Alpha One Sentiment reports. The research firm, a service of Accern, identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Apollo Investment Corp. earned a coverage optimism score of 0.31 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned media stories about the asset manager an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AINV. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Friday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, National Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment Corp. in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.30.

Shares of Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) opened at 6.79 on Monday. Apollo Investment Corp. has a one year low of $5.03 and a one year high of $6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Apollo Investment Corp. had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.03%. The business earned $68.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Investment Corp. will post $0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. Apollo Investment Corp.’s payout ratio is -1,000.00%.

About Apollo Investment Corp.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

