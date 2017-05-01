Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Acquires 1,486,800 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,486,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329,704.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 445,141 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.42 per share, with a total value of $11,760,625.22.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 146,475 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.70 per share, with a total value of $3,764,407.50.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 376,225 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $9,631,360.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 653,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,911,219.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $11,466,000.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,266,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $31,999,368.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 403,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,092,096.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc bought 361,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,592,750.00.

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) opened at 26.77 on Monday. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $27.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.19. The firm earned $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.83 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 431.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management LLC will post $2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 89.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 50.0% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $242,000. 63.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America Corp raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

