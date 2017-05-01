Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 1,144,200 Shares

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,144,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.88 per share, with a total value of $30,756,096.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 26th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 445,141 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.42 per share, for a total transaction of $11,760,625.22.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 146,475 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,764,407.50.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 376,225 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.60 per share, for a total transaction of $9,631,360.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 653,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $16,911,219.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,486,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,329,704.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 450,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.48 per share, for a total transaction of $11,466,000.00.

On Friday, April 7th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 1,266,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.26 per share, for a total transaction of $31,999,368.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 403,200 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.03 per share, for a total transaction of $10,092,096.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Tiger Global Management Llc purchased 361,800 shares of Apollo Global Management stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $8,592,750.00.

Shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) traded up 0.30% during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,491 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.36. Apollo Global Management LLC has a 52-week low of $14.25 and a 52-week high of $27.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $641.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 431.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apollo Global Management LLC will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.99%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Major Shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc Buys 1,144,200 Shares” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/apollo-global-management-llc-apo-major-shareholder-tiger-global-management-llc-buys-1144200-shares.html.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,993,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,751,000 after buying an additional 344,646 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 9.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,619,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 636,663 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,502,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,528,000 after buying an additional 48,300 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1.6% in the first quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 2,995,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,852,000 after buying an additional 46,880 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 217.7% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 927,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,658,000 after buying an additional 635,591 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America Corp upgraded Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.62.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management LLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.