Apollo Global Management LLC (APO) Increases Dividend to $0.49 Per Share

Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Apollo Global Management has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% annually over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 77.3% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $2.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 65.7%.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) traded up 0.30% during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $26.85. 2,031,991 shares of the company were exchanged. Apollo Global Management has a 1-year low of $14.25 and a 1-year high of $27.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200 day moving average of $21.36.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. The business earned $641.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.83 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 70.68% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company’s revenue was up 431.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post $2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc acquired 1,486,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $38,329,704.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,210,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 5,592,141 shares of company stock valued at $142,593,550. Company insiders own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on Apollo Global Management to $30.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their price target on Apollo Global Management to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.62.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, LLC (Apollo) is an alternative investment manager in private equity, credit and real estate. The Company raises, invests and manages funds on behalf of pension, endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. The Company’s segments include private equity, credit and real estate.

