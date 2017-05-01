Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. is focused on investing in, acquiring and managing senior performing commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, commercial real estate corporate debt and loans, and other real estate debt investments. The Company is a commercial real estate finance company that is managed and advised by ACREFI Management, LLC, a indirect subsidiary of Apollo Global Management, LLC. “

ARI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.75.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 19.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $19.92. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 66.26%. The company had revenue of $53.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.99 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/apollo-commercial-real-est-finance-inc-ari-upgraded-to-buy-by-zacks-investment-research.html.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.38%.

In other news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 55.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at $113,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 401,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.64% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.