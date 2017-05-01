Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (ARI) Receives $18.00 Average PT from Analysts

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Inc (NYSE:ARI) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ARI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. JMP Securities cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.

In related news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARI. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 55.0% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 0.5% in the first quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 401,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 40.0% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 3,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance by 8.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) opened at 19.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.56. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business earned $53.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.62 million. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance had a net margin of 66.26% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance’s payout ratio is currently 132.38%.

Apollo Commercial Real Est. Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

