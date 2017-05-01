Apogee Enterprises Inc (APOG) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.35-3.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.49. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$1.23 billion (+10%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.26 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apogee Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Craig Hallum started coverage on Apogee Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company.

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) opened at 54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.50. Apogee Enterprises Inc has a 52-week low of $39.48 and a 52-week high of $61.00.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $314.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.18 million. Apogee Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 7.77%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Apogee Enterprises Inc will post $3.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Apogee Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

In related news, SVP John Alfred Klein sold 5,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $285,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Gary Robert Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Apogee Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $227,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apogee Enterprises

Apogee Enterprises, Inc is engaged in the design and development of glass solutions for enclosing commercial buildings and framing art. The Company operates through four segments: Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, Architectural Framing Systems and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated glass used in customized window and wall systems.

