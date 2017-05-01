Apache Co. (APA) Stake Reduced by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank reduced its position in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 16.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,391 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth about $615,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,843 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,940,000 after buying an additional 10,718 shares during the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 1.0% in the third quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 341,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,837,000 after buying an additional 3,413 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 3.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Apache by 33.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 370,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,655,000 after buying an additional 93,650 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.64 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The company’s market cap is $18.47 billion.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/apache-co-apa-stake-reduced-by-huntington-national-bank.html.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie cut shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Apache has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.