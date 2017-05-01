Norway Savings Bank Has $717,000 Position in Apache Co. (APA)

Norway Savings Bank decreased its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,934 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,475 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank’s holdings in Apache were worth $717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apache during the fourth quarter worth about $139,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apache by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,558 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in Apache by 50.0% in the first quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 3,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. purchased a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Bank of The Ozarks purchased a new stake in Apache during the third quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.26. The firm’s market cap is $18.47 billion. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $48.05 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apache Co. will post $1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Norway Savings Bank Has $717,000 Position in Apache Co. (APA)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/01/apache-co-apa-shares-sold-by-norway-savings-bank-updated.html.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Apache in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie lowered shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 target price on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.80.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.