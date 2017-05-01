Apache Co. (APA) Shares Bought by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 480,000 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.45% of Apache worth $87,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the third quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Apache by 6.4% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 168,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,756,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $249,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Apache during the third quarter worth $1,344,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Apache by 11.1% in the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 137,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,793,000 after buying an additional 13,762 shares during the last quarter. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) traded up 0.27% during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,172,335 shares. The firm’s market capitalization is $18.52 billion. Apache Co. has a 12-month low of $48.04 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.98 and its 200-day moving average is $58.26.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. Apache’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Apache Co. will post $1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is -4.42%.

Several analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Macquarie downgraded Apache from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $66.00 price objective on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apache currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

