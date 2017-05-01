Apache Co. (APA) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their hold rating on shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage currently has a $63.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays PLC reiterated a sell rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Apache in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Apache in a report on Friday, April 7th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank set a $58.00 price target on Apache and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. KLR Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America Corp cut Apache to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of Apache (NYSE:APA) opened at 48.64 on Tuesday. Apache has a 12-month low of $48.05 and a 12-month high of $69.00. The firm’s market cap is $18.47 billion. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.98 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.13. The firm earned $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Apache had a negative net margin of 166.56% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. Apache’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Apache will post $1.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 19th. Apache’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.42%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,834,035,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Apache by 36.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,780,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,135,639,000 after buying an additional 4,765,205 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,258,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the third quarter worth approximately $124,773,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,553,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Apache

Apache Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil and natural gas liquids. It has production in four segments: the United States, Canada, Egypt and the United Kingdom North Sea. It also pursues exploration interests in Suriname.

